Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
(740) 927-3971
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
Gary Bush


1942 - 2019
Gary Bush Obituary
Gary Bush

Pataskala - Gary Herbert Bush, 77, of Pataskala, OH, passed away at Tuscany Gardens on September 23, 2019. He was born February 09, 1942 in Clarksburg, West Virginia to the late Herbert and Clara Bush. Gary was 50+ year member of the Carpenters Local 200 Union of Columbus, OH. He was also a proud veteran of the U.S. National Guard. A memorial gathering will be held September 28, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME 289 S. Main St. Pataskala, OH 43062. Upon families request cremation will take place.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 26, 2019
