1/1
Gary Carlin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Carlin

Newark - Gary Jack Carlin, age 77, passed away on September 8, 2020, after battling cancer for more than 16 years. Gary originally contracted cancer as a result of exposure to Agent Orange while serving with the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam. But whether it was cancer or any other trial, Gary never succumbed to despair and always approached his life with a smile and a helping hand to those who needed it.

Gary was a resident of Newark, Ohio for more than 45 years where he worked for the company now known as International Paper for 42 years, originally St. Regis. When he was not working, he pursued his love of cars, boats and motorcycles, and was accompanied by his faithful companion Flip. A multi-decade member of AmVets, The Fraternal Order of Eagles, The Loyal Order of Moose, the United Ancient Order of Druids, the VFW and the American Legion, fostered a host of friendships of those who shared common memories. Gary's passing will touch the hearts of countless people who were the beneficiaries of his kindness.

Gary has now rejoined his father Jack Carlin and his mother Wilda (Hunt) Carlin, who predeceased him in 1972 and 1954, respectively, his stepmother Dolores Carlin, his grandparents Carl and Laura Carlin, and his brother-in-law David Wilhelm. He leaves behind two sisters, Sandra (Carlin) Wilhelm (Dick Voris) of Newark, Ohio and Joanie Carlin (husband, Martin Delahunty) of Highland Heights, Ohio, along with his niece Jacqueline Delahunty and nephew John Delahunty also of Highland Heights, Ohio, and, of course, Flip who for once, can't follow Gary at this time.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on September 19, 2020, at Glen Rest Memorial Estate 8029 E. Main Street Reynoldsburg, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Licking County Animal Shelter, the Salvation Army or any other veterans' organization would be appreciated.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Sep. 11 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Glen Rest Memorial Estate
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved