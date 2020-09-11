Gary Carlin
Newark - Gary Jack Carlin, age 77, passed away on September 8, 2020, after battling cancer for more than 16 years. Gary originally contracted cancer as a result of exposure to Agent Orange while serving with the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam. But whether it was cancer or any other trial, Gary never succumbed to despair and always approached his life with a smile and a helping hand to those who needed it.
Gary was a resident of Newark, Ohio for more than 45 years where he worked for the company now known as International Paper for 42 years, originally St. Regis. When he was not working, he pursued his love of cars, boats and motorcycles, and was accompanied by his faithful companion Flip. A multi-decade member of AmVets, The Fraternal Order of Eagles, The Loyal Order of Moose, the United Ancient Order of Druids, the VFW and the American Legion, fostered a host of friendships of those who shared common memories. Gary's passing will touch the hearts of countless people who were the beneficiaries of his kindness.
Gary has now rejoined his father Jack Carlin and his mother Wilda (Hunt) Carlin, who predeceased him in 1972 and 1954, respectively, his stepmother Dolores Carlin, his grandparents Carl and Laura Carlin, and his brother-in-law David Wilhelm. He leaves behind two sisters, Sandra (Carlin) Wilhelm (Dick Voris) of Newark, Ohio and Joanie Carlin (husband, Martin Delahunty) of Highland Heights, Ohio, along with his niece Jacqueline Delahunty and nephew John Delahunty also of Highland Heights, Ohio, and, of course, Flip who for once, can't follow Gary at this time.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on September 19, 2020, at Glen Rest Memorial Estate 8029 E. Main Street Reynoldsburg, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Licking County Animal Shelter, the Salvation Army or any other veterans' organization would be appreciated.
