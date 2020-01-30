|
|
Gary Dale Busby
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Gary D. Busby, age 82, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 3, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Gary passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio). He was born December 10, 1937 in Newark, Ohio to the late George A. and Sarah E. (Bonham) Busby.
Gary was a kind and caring man who enjoyed watching all types of sports, especially his favorite teams, The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, and his favorite NASCAR driver, Bill Elliot. He was known to have a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed a cold beer from time to time.
He was a dedicated printer with the Newark Advocate and The Columbus Dispatch, from where he retired. In his thirty-seven years of work, he missed only three days. Later in life, he took much pride in his retirement present to himself, a white 2000 Chevy Silverado. Though he was a hardworking man, Gary always made time for family, often in the form of family vacations during breaks from school. Most of these trips were to the beach, Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, or to Cedar Point where he enjoyed riding the rollercoasters.
He is survived by his son, Mark A. (Kathy) Busby of St. Louisville; six grandchildren, Elysabeth (Micha Williams) Busby Brandin Busby, Garrett Busby, Lara Busby, Jazmyn Busby and Parker Busby; one great-grandchild, Freyah Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Elizabeth A. Busby (2014).
Family and friends may call from 9-11 a.m. on Monday, February 3, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 N. Fifth Street, Newark.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Gary, to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Busby family.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020