Gary L. Corwin
Heath - A funeral service celebrating the life of Gary L. Corwin, age 77, of Heath, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, at the Heath Church of Christ, with Pastor Dave Mason, officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, Reynoldsburg, where the Licking County Veterans Alliance will provide military honors.
Gary passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was born August 19, 1942 in Buchtel, Ohio to the late Victor and Florence (Martin) Corwin.
Gary enjoyed his morning coffee with his friends at White Castle and feeding and watching the birds in his yard. One of most important things to Gary was spending time with his family. Gary served in the United States Air Force for four years and retired from DCSC in Columbus. He was a member of the Heath Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marguerite Jean "Retie" (Ferrin) Corwin; two daughters, Karen Renee (Carl) Hinds and Lori Anne (Darren) Willey both of Newark; five grandchildren, Zachary and Amber Hinds and Kyle, Alex and Alyssa Willey; a brother, Darby (Judy) Corwin of New Port Richey, FL; a sister, Linda (Mike) Gates of Fairfield, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Corwin.
Family and friends may call prior to the service from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, at the Heath Church of Christ Church, 1331 Chapel Way, Heath.
The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heath Church of Christ, 1331 Chapel Way, Heath, OH 43056.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020