Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Gary Lee Bieberbach

Gary Lee Bieberbach Obituary
Gary Lee Bieberbach

Knox Co. - A funeral service for Gary Lee Bieberbach, 68, of Knox Co., will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor Moses Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Barnes Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.

Gary passed away November 14, 2019, at the OSU Hospice of Central Ohio Unit. He was born March 16, 1951, in Newark, to the late Warren Lee and Gretchen (Fink) Bieberbach.

Gary was a 1970 graduate of Licking Valley High School. He was a heavy equipment operator most of his life and he never knew a stranger.

He is survived by his aunts, Lena Mae Weekly and Ruth McConnell; brother-in-law, Keith (Tonda) Oakleaf; nephews, Adam, Shane (Samantha), and Casey (Laura) Oakleaf, and many other nieces and nephews; special friend, Kasie, and many other friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
