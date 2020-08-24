1/
Gary Lee Humbert
Gary Lee Humbert

NEWARK - Private services for Gary Lee Humbert, 80, of Newark, will be held at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor Gary LaRue officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.

Gary passed away August 23, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was born April 30, 1940, in Bangs, Ohio, to the late Herbert and Bernice (Litzenberg) Humbert.

Gary was a United States Air Force Veteran where he was a radar technician in Iceland. He retired from Alltel. He was a member of Eastland Heights Baptist Church and the Air Force Iceland Radar Group. He was a life-time member of Bass Masters, and he was an avid bowler.

He is survived by his wife, Judy (Reed) Humbert; daughters, Donna Wilson of Newark and Melissa (Todd) Foreman of Frazeysburg; sister, Carolyn Bentley of Newark; grandchildren, Matthew (Ashley) Wilson of Utica and Amber Curliss of Frazeysburg; great-grandchildren, Keaton, Ayleah, Kohen, and Everly all of Utica, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in law, Virgil Bentley.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
