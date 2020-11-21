Gary Lee Roberts Sr.
Newark - Gary Lee Roberts Sr, 65, of Newark, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Gary was born on November 22, 1954 in Newark, Ohio to Laura E. Riggleman and Charles D. Roberts.
Gary was married to Melissa K. Roberts on January 12, 1974. He was the owner and operator of Gary Roberts's Trucking, a local business, for 30 years. He was also an avid knife collector who took great pride in his collection. Gary was well-liked by all who knew him. He had the kindest heart and a great sense of humor.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Melissa, of 46 years, his children, Lisa (Chad) Wetzel, Lori (Randy) Allen, Gary (Dawn) Roberts Jr, Mike Roberts, his siblings, Chuck (Donna) Roberts, Dale (Mary) Roberts, Russell (Molly) Roberts, Steve (Becky) Roberts, Dennis Roberts, Greg Roberts, Peggy Henderson, his grandchildren, Shay (Chelsea) Wetzel, Tasha (Mara) West, Trisha Evans, Taylor (Jr) Wade, Kayley Roberts, Anniston Roberts, their 7 great-grand children, and many nieces and nephews.
Gary is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Laura Riggleman, father, Charles Roberts, brother, Butch Roberts, sister, Carol Wiseman, and brother, Mike Roberts.
No calling hours or service will be held.
