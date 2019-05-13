|
Gary Masaru Nishioka
Pataskala - Gary Masaru Nishioka, PhD, of Pataskala, OH, passed away into God's loving arms May 9, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in New York, New York on May 10, 1952 to treasured parents Kazumi Nishioka and the late Mitsuru Nishioka. Loving husband of Marcia George Nishioka, cherished father of Emily (Christopher) Land and Christopher (May) Nishioka, and beloved brother of Marsha (Lawrence) George and Gail (Richard) Wayper. Survived by many loving cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews across the US. Received degrees in Physical Chemistry from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute of Troy, NY in 1973 (BS) and 1976 (PhD). President of H&N Instruments, Inc of Newark, OH developing research instrumentation for studying interfacial phenomena. Research director and mentor to numerous biochemistry students of Denison University. Swing and salsa dance partner to enthusiasts in Columbus, Pataskala, San Francisco, Puerto Rico and beyond. Lifelong NY Yankees fan. Servant of Christ through the Pataskala United Methodist Church. His final year was spent with his loving family travelling across the world in search of lasting memories with them. Memorial service to be held at the Pataskala United Methodist Church on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Pataskala United Methodist Church, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or La Clinica Latina of the OSU College of Medicine. Arrangements by Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home of Pataskala, OH. Online memorial at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in the Advocate & Advocate from May 13 to May 16, 2019