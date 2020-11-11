1/
Gary Roe
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Roe

Pataskala - Gary L. Roe, 74, of Pataskala, died peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home. He was born April 13, 1946 in Caldwell, Ohio, the son of the late Edgar and Sylvia (Kennedy) Roe. He was a graduate of Shenandoah H.S., class of 1964, and had worked at Timken Roller Bearing in Canton, Ohio, and retired from Matlack Trucking in Pataskala.

Gary was a world traveler who enjoyed seeing new things. He also enjoyed glider flights. He was a member of the Jersey Presbyterian Church, where he participated every year in the hats, mitten and glove project for the children at Christmas time.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers Gilbert and Myron Roe.

He is survived by his loving friend of 13 years Judith Osborn of Pataskala, along with several nieces, nephews and friends; all of whom will miss him very much.

Due to COVID 19, memorial services will be held at a future date, when safer gathering of people is allowed.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be directed to the Jersey Presbyterian Church, 12762 Worthington Rd in Pataskala, Ohio 43062.

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Gary and his family. Please log onto hoskinsonfuneral.com to sign the guest book or leave a message of care and comfort for the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate & Advocate from Nov. 11 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved