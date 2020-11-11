Gary Roe
Pataskala - Gary L. Roe, 74, of Pataskala, died peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home. He was born April 13, 1946 in Caldwell, Ohio, the son of the late Edgar and Sylvia (Kennedy) Roe. He was a graduate of Shenandoah H.S., class of 1964, and had worked at Timken Roller Bearing in Canton, Ohio, and retired from Matlack Trucking in Pataskala.
Gary was a world traveler who enjoyed seeing new things. He also enjoyed glider flights. He was a member of the Jersey Presbyterian Church, where he participated every year in the hats, mitten and glove project for the children at Christmas time.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers Gilbert and Myron Roe.
He is survived by his loving friend of 13 years Judith Osborn of Pataskala, along with several nieces, nephews and friends; all of whom will miss him very much.
Due to COVID 19, memorial services will be held at a future date, when safer gathering of people is allowed.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be directed to the Jersey Presbyterian Church, 12762 Worthington Rd in Pataskala, Ohio 43062.
