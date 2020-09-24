Gary W. Deweese
Newark - A memorial service celebrating the life of Gary W. Deweese, age 78, of Newark, will be held on Tuesday, September 29, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 65 North Third Street, Newark with Rev. Steven Brand officiating.
Gary passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio
) due to complications from pulmonary fibrosis and esophageal cancer. He was born October 14, 1941 in Newark to the late Gerald Wayne and Dortha Irene (Frazier) Deweese.
Gary graduated from Granville High School in 1961 and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam conflict. At the age of 14 he started working with his dad and uncle at the family grocery, Deweese's IGA, where he was a meat cutter. Although Gary also worked at the Newark Air Force Base and for the B&O Railroad as a brakeman (his favorite job, as anyone who ever came across railroad tracks while riding with him could attest), it was the grocery business that became Gary's career until he finally retired from Kroger.
Gary was always willing to help a friend or stranger (or animal) in need, no matter the circumstance. His kind nature and infectious smile could brighten the darkest of days. Many of his friends and family are still surprised they survived some of his projects, as he always insisted on doing things his "own way".
Above all, family was at the center of Gary's life, and he passed on a bit of his spirit to both of his children. His daughter Carrie will always carry with her his great love of nature and his concern for animals. Son David will always share the love of country and spirit of service that he learned from his Dad. Forever a kid at heart, Gary especially enjoyed playing Santa for many children and extended family members over the years. He was always willing to help a person or animal in need, and although he never had grandchildren of his own, he acquired several "adopted" grandkids, nieces and nephews that he adored as such.
Gary and his beloved Jo enjoyed 54 years together, raising their family and helping out those in need. They also were active members at the First Presbyterian Church of Newark and the Food Pantry of Licking County. They were always together, going to Carrie's sporting events and animal adventures, and visiting David at his various military stations all over the US. Family trips to the beach were a love they shared, and one they were fortunate enough to enjoy until recent years.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo (Marburger) Deweese, whom he married May 14, 1966; two children, David W. (Winnie) Deweese of South Carolina, and Carrie J. (Don Mann) St.Clair of Mount Vernon; two brothers, Glenn W. (Cheryl) Deweese of Newark and Robert N. Deweese of Florida.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by many great buddies and his sister-in-law, Wilma Deweese.
Family and friends may call from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, at the church prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 or the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio
, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
