Gayle Smith McBee
Johnstown - Gayle Smith McBee, 83, of Johnstown, Ohio, formerly of Morgantown, West Virginia, passed away on January 13, 2020. She was born on February 15, 1936 to the late Jesse Glenn and Pauline (Austin) Smith in Halleck, WV. Gayle graduated from Morgantown High School in 1954. She married the love of her life, Thomas McBee, on June 1, 1956 at Goshen Baptist Church. Together, in Morgantown, they raised their two daughters. Gayle enjoyed volunteering at the girls' school. She was a Sunday school teacher and Girls' Guild leader at Goshen Church. Gayle worked at Huntington National Bank. After retiring, she and Tom relocated to be closer to their family in Columbus, Ohio. Gayle had a love for photography and took thousands of pictures. She enjoyed working on jigsaw and crossword puzzles. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed entertaining her family and friends. She loved to travel and took many vacations with her family. She and her husband traveled to all 50 states. Gayle's greatest treasure in life was her family. She loved nothing more than spending time with them. She was the kindest, most caring, and loving wife, mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, sister Beatrice Lyons, father and mother-in-law Spencer and Charlotte McBee, brothers-in-law Elton Lyons and Demie Mainieri. Gayle is survived by her loving husband of 63 years Tom; daughters Barbara McBee and Joyce (Dale) Storts; granddaughters Ashley (William) O'Brien and Bethany Storts; sister-in-law Rosetta Mainieri; brother-in-law Sanford (Marsha) McBee; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Ashley Manor and Capital City Hospice for the wonderful care Gayle received. Friends may call at Grace Life Nazarene Church, 6000 Johnstown Rd., New Albany, OH 43054 on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10am until time of service at 12pm with Pastor Larry McNutt officiating. Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11am at Maplewood Cemetery, New Albany, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215 or Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., #170, Columbus, OH 43231. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020