George Braden
Buckeye Lake - Funeral services, celebrating the life of George D. Braden, 88, of Buckeye Lake, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020, in the chapel of The Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service with Tom Rodgers as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Kirkersville Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 3 until 6 PM. Hebron Masonic Lodge will conduct Masonic Services at 5:45 pm Saturday at the funeral home.
George passed away peacefully, on January 1, 2020, with his family at his side. He was born in Noble County, on March 20, 1931, the son of the late Charlie and Gertrude (Wentworth) Braden. George served honorably in the US Air Force during the Korean conflict.
He retired after a 35 year career with Rockwell International in Heath. He was a very active member of the Buckeye Lake community, was commissioner of the T-Ball league for Buckeye Lake Youth Association for 16 years, Volunteer Fireman and EMT for Buckeye Lake Fire Department for over 60 years, Scout Master for Buckeye Lake Troop #45 Boy Scouts of America, Rockwell Fire Brigade, Past Master Hebron Lodge #116 F.&.A.M., Hebron Christian Church, Buckeye Lake Post of the , Fire Inspector for Union Township and active member Buckeye Lake Youth Association.
He is survived by his loving family, his wife, Ethel, whom he married on June 16, 1956; his children Donna (Tom) Clary, Ron (Marilyn) Braden, Jackie (Steven) French; his grandchildren Stephanie (Danny) Myers, Nicholas (Natasha) Hersman, Nicholas (Emily) Braden, Steven (Tracey) French Jr., Mark (Alexis) French, Amanda (Brian) Gilder; along with 17 great grandchildren and his sister Lucille Haga, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Charles Braden Jr., and a grandson Joseph Steven French.
Please consider memorial contributions to the Hebron Masonic Lodge #116, P.O. Box 116, Hebron, Ohio 43025. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for George and the Braden Family. www.hoskinsonfuneral.com
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020