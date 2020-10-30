George Clayton & Donna Marie Thompson



George Thompson



APRIL 6, 1949 - OCT 10, 2020



George "Wimpy" Clayton Thompson, 71, of Alexandria, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born on April 6, 1949 in Columbus, OH, a son to the late Samuel Clayton and Prentis Mae (Belknap) Thompson. Wimpy is survived by his loving wife, Donna Thompson; sisters, Joyce Ellen Fravel and Jayne Evelyn (Ron) Young and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his daughter, Jill Ann Thompson and siblings, Thomas Allen Thompson, L.E. "Popeye" Thompson and Helen Olive Thompson. Honoring the family's wishes, cremation will take place.



Donna Thompson



MARCH 6, 1951 - OCT 25, 2020



Donna Marie Thompson 69, of Alexandria, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 6, 1951 in Columbus, OH, a daughter to the late Mark and Anna (Duffy) Kocheran. Donna is survived by her nieces, Stephanie Thomas and Kellianne Burchwell; cousin, Linda Hattery and many other nieces and nephews and her kids. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, George "Wimp" Thompson; daughter, Jill Ann Thompson and siblings, Mark Kocheran, Michael "Mickey" Kocheran and Mary Lou Thomas. A private family service will take place. Interment will be at Popeye Thompson Family Cemetery.









