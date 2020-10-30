1/2
George Clayton and Donna Marie Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Clayton & Donna Marie Thompson

George Thompson

APRIL 6, 1949 - OCT 10, 2020

George "Wimpy" Clayton Thompson, 71, of Alexandria, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born on April 6, 1949 in Columbus, OH, a son to the late Samuel Clayton and Prentis Mae (Belknap) Thompson. Wimpy is survived by his loving wife, Donna Thompson; sisters, Joyce Ellen Fravel and Jayne Evelyn (Ron) Young and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his daughter, Jill Ann Thompson and siblings, Thomas Allen Thompson, L.E. "Popeye" Thompson and Helen Olive Thompson. Honoring the family's wishes, cremation will take place.

Donna Thompson

MARCH 6, 1951 - OCT 25, 2020

Donna Marie Thompson 69, of Alexandria, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 6, 1951 in Columbus, OH, a daughter to the late Mark and Anna (Duffy) Kocheran. Donna is survived by her nieces, Stephanie Thomas and Kellianne Burchwell; cousin, Linda Hattery and many other nieces and nephews and her kids. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, George "Wimp" Thompson; daughter, Jill Ann Thompson and siblings, Mark Kocheran, Michael "Mickey" Kocheran and Mary Lou Thomas. A private family service will take place. Interment will be at Popeye Thompson Family Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved