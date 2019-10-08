|
George "Tom" Coakley
St. Louisville - George "Tom" Coakley, 78, longtime resident of St. Louisville, died Monday, October 7, 2019 at Arlington Care Center. He was born January 13, 1941 in Fredonia to the late Lewis and Juanita (Loper) Coakley.
Tom was the former owner of Tom's Tech Supply. He was a longtime bowler at Park Lanes and enjoyed watching NASCAR and playing golf.
He is survived by five children, Tom Coakley of Buckeye Lake, Tamela (Earl) Simpson of Thornville, Tim (Janet) Coakley of Newark, Tonya (Dwane) Kammer of Columbus; and Tina Bell of Newark; 14 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; one brother, Ted Coakley of Harrison, OH; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Coakley; brother, Bill Coakley; and two grandsons, Gregory Matthew and Brian Ray.
Visitation will be Thursday from 5-8 PM at the Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where the funeral service will be Friday at 10:00 AM with Pastor Cory Campbell officiating. Burial will follow the service in Barnes Cemetery.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019