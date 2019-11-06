|
|
George Daniel Rine
Hebron - A memorial service celebrating the life of George Daniel "Dan" Rine, age 74, of Hebron, formerly of Fallsburg, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, at the Kirkersville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service with the service being led by his daughter, Stacey Rine. Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville.
Dan was born January 31, 1945 in Newark, Ohio to the late George W. and Zona M. (Clark) Rine. He passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at his home.
Dan was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War. He retired from Owens Corning Fiberglas in 2001 after 37 years of service. Dan was a member of the Newark Moose Lodge #499. He enjoyed crossword puzzles and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie J. (McCreary) Rine, whom he married September 20, 1986; and by four children, Gary Herman (J.P. Zarruk) of California, Stacey Rine (Misty Lunder) of Pickerington, Matt Rine (Sarah Shadley) of Colorado and Dawn (John) Eichenlaub of California; seven grandchildren, Daylan, Hayden, Nathan, Bryce, Brendan, Claudia and Clarissa; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Virginia Fisher of Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold "Buck" Rine; two sisters, Janice Rine and Beverly Armentrout; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carl "Billy" and Ethel McCreary.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019