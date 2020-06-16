George Edward Watson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Edward Watson

Walker, LA - Died at his home in Walker, La at age 95 on June 14, 2020. He was a veteran of the U.S.Navy, he is survived by Jack Watson and Elton Corley. Preceded in death by Glen Watson and Maggie Allen Watson, Anita &(Alvin) Corley, Faye &(JC)Template. He donated his body to LSU Medical School. There will be no service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved