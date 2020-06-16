George Edward Watson
Walker, LA - Died at his home in Walker, La at age 95 on June 14, 2020. He was a veteran of the U.S.Navy, he is survived by Jack Watson and Elton Corley. Preceded in death by Glen Watson and Maggie Allen Watson, Anita &(Alvin) Corley, Faye &(JC)Template. He donated his body to LSU Medical School. There will be no service.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.