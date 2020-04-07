Services
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Resources
More Obituaries for George Croom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Henry Croom Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Henry Croom Jr. Obituary
George Henry Croom, Jr.

NEWARK - A private graveside funeral service for Sgt. George Henry Croom, Jr., 81, of Newark, will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

A memorial service, celebrating the life of George Henry Croom, Jr., will be held at a later date.

George was born in Newark, Ohio on April 17, 1938 to the late George H. Croom, Sr. and Lugune (Gibson) Harris. He passed away at Riverside Methodist Hospital on March 29, 2020.

George proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Prior to retirement, he was a Sergeant with the Licking County Sheriff's Department for 16 years. He was a devoted member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as an usher and was active with the men's prayer breakfast group.

Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Annie M. (Harper) Croom, whom he married August 19, 1961; 3 sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous other family members.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about George or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for George and the Croom family.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -