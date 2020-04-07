|
|
George Henry Croom, Jr.
NEWARK - A private graveside funeral service for Sgt. George Henry Croom, Jr., 81, of Newark, will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
A memorial service, celebrating the life of George Henry Croom, Jr., will be held at a later date.
George was born in Newark, Ohio on April 17, 1938 to the late George H. Croom, Sr. and Lugune (Gibson) Harris. He passed away at Riverside Methodist Hospital on March 29, 2020.
George proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Prior to retirement, he was a Sergeant with the Licking County Sheriff's Department for 16 years. He was a devoted member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as an usher and was active with the men's prayer breakfast group.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Annie M. (Harper) Croom, whom he married August 19, 1961; 3 sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous other family members.
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about George or to sign an online guest book.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for George and the Croom family.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020