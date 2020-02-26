|
|
George Holbrook
Alexandria - George W. Holbrook, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at his home in Alexandria, OH. He was born October 24, 1923 in Lawrence Co., KY to the late Morton and Hattie Marie (Rogers) Holbrook. George worked as a farmer and brick layer for 20 years. Outside of work George loved to farm, raising his cattle, hunting, and also watching and attending NASCAR races. George attended the first Daytona 500 in 1959 and his last Daytona 500 at the age of 91. He was a faithful member of the Alexandria Baptist Church. George married his wife Carol, September 17, 1983 at the childhood home of his mother by the well where his father had proposed to her at in Cherokee, KY. George is survived by his loving wife Carol Holbrook; daughter Karen (John) Wingo; son George D. (Linda) Holbrook; grandchildren, Ricky Carr, Mindi (Mike) Sileargy, Cory (Jody) Holbrook, Jason (Mary) Evans; great-grandchildren Jerrad, Nick, Baylee, Christian, AJ, Alyssa, Elena, Isabella, and Michael; former wife Wanda Holbrook. Calling hours for George will be held Monday, March 02, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 pm at CROUSE-KAUBER-FRALERY FUNERAL HOME 225 N. Main St. Johnstown, OH 43031. The funeral service will be held 12:00 pm Tuesday March 03, 2020 at the funeral home, with burial to immediately follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Alexandria, OH. Officiating the services will be Pastor Brian Potts. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the St. Albans Township Fire Department.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020