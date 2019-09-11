|
George Larry Pennington
SOMERSET - George Larry Pennington, 80, of Somerset, was welcomed home by his Savior at 10:53 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at FairHoPe Hospice and Palliative Care.
George was born on December 17, 1938 at his home in Glenford, Ohio to the late Vaden Cyrus and Hazel Francis (Taylor) Pennington. He was a 1956 graduate of Somerset High School. He married the love of his life, Shirley Groves and was married to her for 50 years. He retired from Boeing in Heath, Ohio.
George is survived by four children, David (Virginia) Pennington of Richlands, NC, Flo (Tim) Orr of Somerset, William Lee Pennington of
Glouster and Glen Larry Pennington (Kevin Duff) of Cincinnati; 12
grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; a brother, Richard Vaden Pennington; and many who called him Dad which he considered family including Wanda, Polly, Delbert and Leona. He loved to travel and taught us all to love our Savior and enjoy His creation.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Pennington; a son, Robert Dale Pennington; and a brother, William Lee Pennington.
Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Maranatha Bible Church, 5376 St. Rt. 204 NW, Glenford, Ohio 43739, where services will be held at 4:00 p.m. with Delbert Winegardner and Ben Orr officiating. There will be a private burial in Somerset Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Perry County Cancer Alliance, P.O. Box 724, New Lexington, Ohio 43764.
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 11, 2019