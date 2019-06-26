|
|
George P. Hannum
Heath - A funeral service for George P. Hannum, 96 of Heath will be held Friday June 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with David Linn and David Mason officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery with military honors provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Mr. Hannum passed away Monday June 24, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center operated by Hospice of Central Ohio. He was born February 21, 1923 in Akron, Ohio to Roy and Goldie (Williams) Hannum.
Mr. Hannum retired from Newark Air Force Base as an instrument repairman. He was a member of Heath Church of Christ, V.F.W. 1060, NARFE & AARP. He served as a Sgt. in the U.S. Army during WWII in the campaigns of Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes, and Central Europe. He received citations of Good Conduct Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Distinguished Unit Badge, American Theatre Service Medal, European African Middle Eastern Service Medal with five Bronze Stars.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Mary L. (Snoor) Hannum, whom he married in 1946; daughters, Barbara S. (Fred) Pyle, Marjorie A. (Kenneth) Nauer; grandchildren, Tamera Good, Michael Pyle (Andrea), Melissa Moran-Casper (Kevin), Rebecca Pyle, Elizabeth Hall; ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy Hannum of NY, Patsy Shonebarger of Columbus; brothers, Larry (Rogerette) Hannum of Heath, Ned (Margaret) Hannum of Colorado Springs, CO, Jerry Hannum of The Villages, FL; sister-in-law, Carol Masters of Cincinnati; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, June Fisher, JoAnn Lovell, Helen Marie Hannum; brothers, Roy Hannum, Jr, Ralph Hannum
Calling hours will be observed Thursday June 27, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home, 1850 West Main Street.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Licking Memorial Hospital and Hospice of Central Ohio for the wonderful care George received.
The family requests memorial contributions to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio P.O. Box 430 Newark, OH 43058-0430 or Heath Church of Christ 1331 Chapel Way, Heath, OH 43056. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate on June 26, 2019