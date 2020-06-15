George Reichert, Jr.
Granville - George Charles Reichert, Jr., 84, of Granville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home following a brief illness. Born December 23, 1935 in Columbus, the son of the late George C. and Dorothy (Stammer) Reichert.
George was an outstanding high school athlete in all three sports, and Graduated from Hebron High School in 1954. He enjoyed playing tennis and golf throughout his lifetime. He attended The Ohio State University.
He enjoyed a very successful career, first with the Ohio State Highway Patrol for seven years, then as an insurance adjuster both with Shelby Mutual and First Columbus Insurance, retiring in 1984.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He is a member of the Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his loving family: wife, the former Patricia Justice, whom he married on May 21, 1955, his children George C. III (Cathleen) his grandchildren Jordan Henley, George C. IV and Jan Marie Reichert and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Joan Henley, his brother Jack Reichert and his sister Sue Phillips.
There will be no services at this time.
The family prefers that memorial contributions be directed to The Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, is honored to care for George and his family.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.