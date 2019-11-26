|
|
George S. Lee
Newark - George Skumanich Lee, age 89, of Newark, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Newark Care and Rehabilitation in Newark.
He was born July 20, 1930 in Joliet, Illinois to the late John and Anna (Senko) Skumanich.
George enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was self-employed in the moving and hauling industry for many years before retiring. He was the kind of guy who always stayed busy and liked to joke with others.
While living in California for 50 years, before moving to Newark, George continued to enjoy watching and rooting for his favorite west coast sports teams. George was a lot of fun, never knew a stranger and will be sadly missed by those who knew him best.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Todd) Diller of Heath, a son, George S. Lee, Jr. of Los Angeles, CA; former wife, Tonia Lee of Newark; grandchildren, Garret T. Diller of Heath and Brooke E. Diller of Newark; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters; and two brothers.
No calling hours or services will be held.
The Lee family would like to thank the nurses of Hospice of Central Ohio, and the staff of Newark Care and Rehabilitation Units 1 and 2 for the kind compassionate care given to George before his passing.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street is assisting the Lee family with arrangements.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a
message of condolence for the Lee family.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019