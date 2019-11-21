Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Simpson


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia Simpson Obituary
Georgia Simpson

Newark - Georgia Ann Simpson, 73, of Newark, died Monday, November 18, 2019 at her home. She was born November 14, 1946 in Goldsboro, NC to the late George Franklin Stallings and Mary Louise Pelt.

Georgia retired from Diebold after more than 20 years of service. She enjoyed watching her T.V. shows, decorating for the Christmas season, babysitting, and playing Euchre, but she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Rachel Ristow and Danielle (Ken) Brown both of Newark; son-in-law, Hans Ristow; five grandchildren, Gavin Ristow, Garrett Ristow, Jordan Mockus, Pippy Brown, and Klaire Brown; and several cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Lisa Murray; stepfather, Melvin West; Aunt Pearlie; uncle Junior; cousin, Ella Mae; and dear friends, Mary Hill and Joyce Brunner.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Central Ohio for all of the care and support they have provided.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.

No funeral services will be held at this time.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now