Georgia Simpson
Newark - Georgia Ann Simpson, 73, of Newark, died Monday, November 18, 2019 at her home. She was born November 14, 1946 in Goldsboro, NC to the late George Franklin Stallings and Mary Louise Pelt.
Georgia retired from Diebold after more than 20 years of service. She enjoyed watching her T.V. shows, decorating for the Christmas season, babysitting, and playing Euchre, but she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters, Rachel Ristow and Danielle (Ken) Brown both of Newark; son-in-law, Hans Ristow; five grandchildren, Gavin Ristow, Garrett Ristow, Jordan Mockus, Pippy Brown, and Klaire Brown; and several cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Lisa Murray; stepfather, Melvin West; Aunt Pearlie; uncle Junior; cousin, Ella Mae; and dear friends, Mary Hill and Joyce Brunner.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Central Ohio for all of the care and support they have provided.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
No funeral services will be held at this time.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019