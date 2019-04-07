|
Georgine Murphy
Newark - A funeral mass for Georgine (Kelly) Murphy, 71, of Newark, will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church in Newark, 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, April 10, 2019 with Fr. Jonathan F. Wilson as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Georgine passed away in Columbus, Ohio on Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born February 25, 1948 in Newark to the late James F. and Alice W. (Hardman) Kelly.
Georgine married her husband of nearly 54 years, Robert R. Murphy, Jr., on May 29, 1965 when she began her most cherished roles as a wife and mother. Throughout the years, she was devoted to her family and enjoyed cheering from the sidelines at their many sporting events and activities. Georgine worked for 20 years as a lunch cashier for Newark City Schools before her retirement. She is celebrated and will be remembered for her charismatic, outgoing and nurturing spirit.
In addition to her husband, Georgine is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Derrick) Myers; sons, Robert R. (Lisha) Murphy, III and Greg (Kelly) Murphy; brother, Fred (Mindy) Kelly; sister, Roxanne Plantz; grandmother to her 7 grandchildren, Alysha (Josh) Hughes, Andrea Murphy, Grant and Macey Myers, Abby, Lauren and Emmy Murphy; 2 great grandsons, Jaxston and Argus; along with many loved relatives and friends.
Friends and family may call 5-8 P.M., Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, OH 43055 where a Vigil Service will begin at 7:30 P.M. by Fr. Wilson. Memorial contributions in Georgine's honor are suggested to the , .
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 7, 2019