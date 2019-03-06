|
|
Gerald Ernest Curry
Pataskala - Gerald Ernest Curry, age 61, of Pataskala, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Jerry was born May 17, 1957 to the late Jack and Darlene (Yates) Curry in Gary, Indiana. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1975-1981. After the military, Jerry worked as a carpenter for most of his life. Jerry was a member of Impact City Church and served as a Sunday school teacher. He will be remembered for his love and being a papaw to all children. Jerry was a rainbow of light in everyone's life and his unforgettable and infectious laugh would resonate through a room. He loved all genres of music and attending concerts. Jerry was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching and cheering for his favorite teams, The Boston Celtics and The Denver Broncos. He also enjoyed fishing, camping with family, and playing video games on his Xbox, but most of all spending time with his grandkids. Jerry is survived by the love of his life, Cassie Nestor; children, Brandy (Ryan) Johnson, Sarah Jane (Seth) Yates; grandchildren, Cory, Luke and Rylee Johnson, Jack Yates, Matthew and Saphira "Sissy" Ferguson, sisters, Sue and Mary Jane; brothers, Bob and Dale; multiple nieces, nephews and dear friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Impact City Church with Bob Nicholson officiating. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in the Advocate & Advocate from Mar. 6 to Mar. 14, 2019