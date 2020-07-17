1/
Gerald "Jerry" O'Keefe
1935 - 2020
Gerald "Jerry" O'Keefe

Newark - Gerald "Jerry" Edward O'Keefe, 85, of Newark, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Center. He was born May 29, 1935 in Pekin, IL to the late Clarence and Alice (Watkins) O'Keefe.

Jerry earned his Bachelor's Degree from Bradley University in Peoria, IL and worked as a Mechanical Engineer. He enjoyed basketball, running, maintaining his vehicles, and traveling. Jerry and his wife, Judy, traveled several times to Europe and always loved visiting Italy.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judy; son, Tim (Brenda) O'Keefe; daughter, Kelly O'Keefe; grandchildren, Shaun (Andi) O'Keefe and Sarah (Anton) Dela Fuente; and two great granddaughters, Samantha and Payton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanie Hannigan.

Funeral services will be held privately.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com






Published in Advocate from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
