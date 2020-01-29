Resources
Gerald White

Gerald White Obituary
Gerald White

Fairfield Beach - Gerald L. White, 86, of Fairfield Beach, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born in Zanesville on October 30, 1933, the son of the late Kenneth and Marie (Hood) White.

He retired after more than 20 years as a mechanic at MPW in Hebron. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time playing Euchre at Thornport Amvets.

He is survived by his family: significant other Donna Brewer, daughters Stacy White (Scott Wilson), Deborah (Todd) Huff, Tina (Dan) James, step-children Dale Runyon, Rick (Billie Jean) Runyon, Todd (Brenda) McLean, Shane Sheumaker, Tonya (Chuck) Momburg; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; along with his sister Charlotte (Chuck) Sayles, and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Thelma Ferricks, Linda Wilson, Fayebell (Paul) Butler and brother Paul White, previous wives Mary Lou White, Barbara Sue (Kirkbride) White.

Honoring Gerald's wishes there will be no visitation or services.

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Thornville is honored to care for the White family.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
