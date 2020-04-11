|
Geraldine Cocanour
Newark - Geraldine R. Cocanour, age 84, of Newark, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at SharonBrooke Assisted Living. She was born on September 19, 1935 in Alexandria, OH to the late Ivan and Leta (Arnold) Harmon.
Gerry is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, John Cocanour. She also leaves behind her children, Christy (Matt) Williams and Tim Cocanour; grandchildren, Stacey and Lauren Williams; sister, Jean Fulton; and several nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church for 60 plus years and a past member of PEO, Chapter DL.
Gerry was a loving and generous person who had a way of making everyone feel like they were the most special person in the room. She was constantly encouraging the ones she loved by motivating each one in her own special way. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The outpouring of love she gave to her husband, children, and grandchildren was unmatched. Her most cherished moments were when she could spend time with her family. Gerry loved to make holidays and celebrations special with her cooking and intricate table settings. Her pies were the highlight of every family gathering, especially her apple-blueberry pies made with the fruits picked from her backyard. She was also an accomplished seamstress and the tailor. She enjoyed making clothes and mending garments for the entire family.
Gerry touched many lives and will be remembered dearly as her spirit lives on through her actions, friends, and her family members.
Gerry will be laid to rest at Newark Memorial Gardens. A private graveside service is being held by the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and time to be announced.
The family extends their deep appreciation to the caring employees of The SharonBrooke Inn and hospice caregivers, Shelly, Gail, and Lisa of Hospice of Central Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020