Geraldine Rose Hobbs
Geraldine Rose Hobbs was granted her angel wings on Monday, October 19, 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Jerry had touched in some way throughout her very memorable life. Jerry was an active member of the P.I.M.E. missionary, was a devoted Catholic, a greeter at St. Brigid of Kildare Church, and spent her life as a homemaker for her seven kids. Jerry loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, enjoyed playing cards, never missed a party, and was loved by everyone who met her. Jerry was an active member of Willowbrook by Day. She spent the last few years of her life attending their day program, socializing with the other members and making memories. The staff were exceptional at making her feel right at home, greeting her with a smile and her Diet Coke each morning. Jerry was preceded in death by her parents Sarah Sophia "Sadie" Cook and Louis Hoffer, her grandson Lionel Calloway and siblings Grelda Ritchey, Cecilia Hupp, Lester Hoffer, Leota Wiley, Elmer "Dick" Hoffer and Rita Hoffer. She is survived by her children: Dave Calloway, Sue (Ralph) Dill, Teri (Steve) Farina, Sherry (Rick) Saum, Jan (Tony) Andrews, Pete Calloway and Mike Calloway; her grandchildren: Zac (Tenaje) Calloway, Elliot Calloway, Brandi (Ryan) Gilliland, Ryan (Megan) Farina, Stefan (Dange) Farina, Annie (Mike) Monserret, Jeri (Chris) Callahan, AJ Campbell, Halle (Austin) Kleiber, Maddie Andrews, Jesse Calloway, Jordan Calloway, Kalena Calloway and Colt Calloway; her great-grandchildren: Amelia Calloway, Maya Calloway, Keiran Farina, Addie Farina, Ayla Farina, Grey Gilliland and Conner Campbell; and her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many good friends. Family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00p.m. THURSDAY at the TIDD FUNERAL HOME, DUBLIN-PLAIN CITY CHAPEL, 9720 SR 161, Plain City, OH 43064 (614)-733-0800. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00a.m. FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2020 at ST. BRIGID OF KILDARE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7179 Avery Road, Dublin, OH 43017. The Reverend Monsignor Joseph M. Hendricks, Celebrant. Burial services will be held 11:00a.m. SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Newark, Ohio. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Social Distancing will be observed and guests are required to wear a facial covering at the funeral home and at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Willowbrook by Day, 100 Willow Brook Way, South, Delaware, OH 43015. Please visit www.tiddfuneralhomes.com
