Services
Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes
227 Lock St
Lowell, OH 45744
(740) 896-3000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes
227 Lock St
Lowell, OH 45744
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Family of Faith Community Church
975 Mt. Vernon Road
Newark, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerry Hupp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerry Jon Hupp


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerry Jon Hupp Obituary
Gerry Jon Hupp

Newark - Gerry Jon Hupp, 79, of Newark, Ohio died Monday 18, 2019. He was born February 28, 1940 to the late Harry and Anna Shattuck Hupp.

Military services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Greenlawn Cemetery conducted by the Lowell American Legion. The family will greet friends at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home from 9-10:30 a.m. on Friday. Memorial donations can be made to Marietta Community Foundation/Gold Star Park.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m.on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Family of Faith Community Church, 975 Mt. Vernon Road, Newark, Ohio.

Cawley and Peoples is honored to assist the Hupp family and offers online condolences and many resources by visiting www.cawleyandpeoples.com.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now