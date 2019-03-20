|
Gerry Jon Hupp
Newark - Gerry Jon Hupp, 79, of Newark, Ohio died Monday 18, 2019. He was born February 28, 1940 to the late Harry and Anna Shattuck Hupp.
Military services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Greenlawn Cemetery conducted by the Lowell American Legion. The family will greet friends at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home from 9-10:30 a.m. on Friday. Memorial donations can be made to Marietta Community Foundation/Gold Star Park.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m.on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Family of Faith Community Church, 975 Mt. Vernon Road, Newark, Ohio.
Memorial donations can be made to Marietta Community Foundation/Gold Star Park.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 20, 2019