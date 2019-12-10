|
Gertrude F. Keller
Hebron - Funeral services celebrating the life of Gertrude F. Keller, 100, of Hebron, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, in the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, with Rev. Fr. William Hritsko as celebrant. Friends may call on Friday evening, December 13, 2019, in the HEBRON home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, 108 N. 7th Street from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The Rosary will be recited at 7:45 p.m. Trudy will be inurned with her family in the St. Joseph's Cemetery, Newark at a later date.
Trudy was born November 27, 1919, in Newark, the daughter of the late Carl and Lillian (Iden) Wolverton Meckley. She was preceded in death by her brothers Willard and Kenny, her husband Fred C. Keller on March 10, 1998, and her grandson Scott Alan Miller in 1971.
She was an active member of the Hebron community, owning (along with her husband) Hebron Music and Radio Shack, and Keller's Outlet. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, where she played the organ for over twenty years and was an active member of the Altar Society in her retirement. She played the guitar and taught guitar lessons. She was a long time member of the Hebron Lioness Club, and then Hebron Lions
She is survived by her daughter Patricia (Walt) Miller, granddaughters Mary Alice (Terrell) Miller and Beth Ann (Scott) Walters; great grandchildren Josh (Kara) Walters, Christina Marie (Victor) Scheiderich; great great granddaughters Ariana and Dany Walters and one on the way. Her brother Raymond (Annis) Meckley survives, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family prefers that memorial contributions be directed to the Choir at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 5133 Walnut Rd, Buckeye Lake, Ohio 43008.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019