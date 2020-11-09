1/
Gertrude Treneff
1924 - 2020
Gertrude Treneff

Granville - Gertrude (Gretchen) Marie Treneff, 96, of Granville passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Middleton Senior Living. Gertrude was born in Rolleau, Saskatchewan, Canada on October 20, 1924 to the late John G. and Agatha (Rabel) Torski.

She grew up on a farm in Mansfield, Ohio then moved to Columbus, Ohio where she and her husband Alex started their family. Gertrude and Alex moved to Newark, Ohio and started an employment business where she found jobs for hundreds of her "Kelly Girls." She especially enjoyed golfing at Moundbuilders County Club, bowling, gardening, and winter vacations in Naples FL. She was a very generous soul and a creative spirit, possessing artistic talent.

Gertrude is survived by sons, Terry (Katrinka) Treneff; and Tim (Christy) Treneff; daughter, Trudy (David) Neel, as well as four grandchildren; three great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alex; sister, Marjorie; and brother, John.

Due to Covid concerns no public funeral will be held. There will be a private service for family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
