Gina Rhiannon Silvers Stegall

Gina Rhiannon Silvers Stegall Obituary
Gallipolis - Gina Rhiannon Silvers Stegall, 40, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the home of her sister surrounded by her family after an extended illness which she fought fiercely.

Gina was born on September 9, 1979 in Gallipolis, Ohio, daughter of the late Ronnie E. and Janet M. Burchett Silvers who survives. Gina was a STNA for Holzer Assisted Living and enjoyed helping the elderly. She attended Calvary Baptist Church in Rio Grande, Ohio. Gina was a graduate of Lakewood High School in Newark, Ohio.

In addition to her mother, Gina is survived by her children, Quinton Lewis of Oak Hill, Ohio and Emma Davis of Gallipolis; sisters Tina (Dave) Diddle of Gallipolis and Abby (Matt) Neal of Thurman, Nieces and Nephews whom she adored, Miranda and Teddy Fortner, Rachel and Nathan Harvey, Danielle and Michael Sperry, Shelby Merry, Lily Burns, Lane and Luke Neal; and several great nieces and nephews; several aunts and uncles also survive.

In accordance with Gina's wishes there will not be any visitation or funeral service, but there will be a celebration of life service later in the Spring. The family wishes to thank Holzer Hospice for their love and support and suggests giving a memorial donation in Gina's name to Holzer Hospice.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
