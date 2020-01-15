|
Gizella "Gizzie" Selby
St. Louisville - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Gizella "Gizzie" Selby, 90, of St. Louisville, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 11:00 A.M., Saturday, January 18, 2020, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Inurnment will be held in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
Gizzie, a graduate of Newark High School, died at her home with her family by her side on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was born in Utica, Ohio on September 24, 1929, to the late Domokos and Margaret (Kovacs) Kovreg.
Gizzie was a woman of great faith and longtime parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. She was very devoted to her family whom she loved and supported unconditionally. She worked as a nurse's aide at the Newark Hospital, and following the death of her husband, she began working as a technician at the Newark Air Force Base where she held the offices of secretary, vice president, and president of their local union. She retired to her farm in 1987.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Michael, Bernard "Butch", David (Joan), Terry (Joanna), Donald, Mark (Nancy), Kathleen, and Barbara (Thomas) Walker; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Gizzie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Art" Selby Sr., her sons, Richard A. Selby Jr. and Robert Selby; and grandsons, David Selby, Eric Selby, and Dylan Patrick; her brothers, Lou Kovreg, William Kovreg and Joseph Kovrig; and her sisters, Margaret Katona, Frances Kovrig, and Rose M. Becker.
Friends and family may call from 5-8 P.M., Friday, January 17, 2020, at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 P.M.
The family requests that memorials in Gizzie's name be made to the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020