Gladys Sprouse
Newark - A funeral service for Gladys I. Sprouse, 91 of Newark will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Eden Cemetery.
Mrs. Sprouse died March 5, 2020 at Arlington Care Center. She was born April 30, 1928 in Frazeysburg, OH to the late Milton O. and Cora A. (Hamby) Walcott. She was a member of the Heath Church of Christ and the Order of Pythian Sisters
She is survived by her daughter, Ruby E. (Phillip) Morgan of Newark.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Leland P. Sprouse, June 11, 1994; three brothers; and two sisters.
Friends may call two hours prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, 1850 W. Main Street, Newark.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio or the Licking County Humane Society.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020