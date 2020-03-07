Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Gladys Sprouse
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
Gladys Sprouse

Gladys Sprouse Obituary
Gladys Sprouse

Newark - A funeral service for Gladys I. Sprouse, 91 of Newark will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Eden Cemetery.

Mrs. Sprouse died March 5, 2020 at Arlington Care Center. She was born April 30, 1928 in Frazeysburg, OH to the late Milton O. and Cora A. (Hamby) Walcott. She was a member of the Heath Church of Christ and the Order of Pythian Sisters

She is survived by her daughter, Ruby E. (Phillip) Morgan of Newark.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Leland P. Sprouse, June 11, 1994; three brothers; and two sisters.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, 1850 W. Main Street, Newark.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio or the Licking County Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
