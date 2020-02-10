|
Gladys Tussey
Utica - A funeral service for Gladys Tussey, 99, of Utica will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St., Newark with Pastor Steve Osborne officiating. Burial will follow at Wilson Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home.
Mrs. Tussey passed away on February 8, 2020 at Tuscany Gardens in Pataskala. She was born on March 15, 1920 in David, KY to the late David and Ruby (Allen) Hicks.
Gladys was a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting, sewing, cooking, gardening, traveling and watching WWE wrestling. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sons, Corwyn C. (Donna) Tussey and Keith G. Tussey; daughter-in-law, Debora Tussey; nine grandchildren, Vonda K. Moss, Vicki (Heath) Polachek, Jason (Stephanie Hester) Tussey, Carmen Wieser, Michelle (John) Powers, Kelly (Jeremy) Hughes, Tristan (Wes) Haberman, Devon (Nate) Sabo and Megan (Shelby) Bentley; twenty great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne E. Tussey; son, Edward D. Tussey; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra J. and Richard Thomas; six brothers and four sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Alive Vineyard Church, 7602 Stewart Rd. NE, Newark, OH, 43055.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020