Glen E. Stockum
1937 - 2020
Glen E. Stockum

Heath - Glen E. Stockum, age 83, of Heath, passed away in his home, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born on February 3, 1937 to the late John and Odessa (Blackson) Stockum in Coshocton, OH.

Family will greet friends from 12:30-2:30pm on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Community Wesleyan Church, 161 Myrtle Ave, Newark, OH 43055. A funeral service will follow at 2:30pm and be officiated by Pastor Roger Doty. Glen will be laid to rest privately at South Lawn Cemetery in Coshocton.

Glen was an insurance agent for McKee Insurance for 33 years before retiring. He was also a driver for Catholic Social Services for 7 years. In his free time, Glen loved woodworking, camping, vacations, fishing, and kept a pontoon boat on Buckeye Lake for many years. He was also a devoted family man.

Glen is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Virginia (Knight) Stockum. He also leaves behind his children, Bruce (Ruth) Stockum and Julie (Keith) Grace; grandchildren, Gregory Stockum and Tyler Grace; and great grandchild, Blake Jerrel and Gauge Stockum; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Glen is preceded in death by his infant son, Gregory V. Stockum; and siblings, Violet Schuler, Lewis and Lester Stockum, and Lillian Slaughter.

The family wishes to thank Generation Hospice for all their care and support during this time.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
12:30 - 02:30 PM
Community Wesleyan Church
SEP
5
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Community Wesleyan Church
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
