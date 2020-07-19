Glenda Flowers
Hanover - Glenda Sue Flowers, 62, of Nashport, Ohio died Saturday morning, July 18, 2020, at the Selma Markowitz Care Center, operated by Hospice of Central Ohio
in Newark, Ohio. Glenda courageously fought a battle with colon and liver cancer for 16 months.
Born March 19, 1958 in Pueblo, Colorado she was a daughter of the late James Wade and Mary Florence (Drury) Coulson and was a 1976 graduate of Palmer High School in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Glenda was a resident of Hanover for 32 years. She worked at Apple Valley Cardinal in Hanover for 21 years and was bookkeeper for her husband's business, Flowers Timber, for over 25 years. She also worked at Genesis Day Care Center for several years and most recently was employed in the Environmental Services department at Licking Memorial Hospital. Glenda loved travelling and she and her husband traveled all over the country. She enjoyed going to car shows and visiting casinos. Her greatest enjoyment in life was her family, especially her grandchild and great grandchild.
Surviving is her loving husband of 46 years, Dwight L. Flowers whom she married March 29, 1974; a daughter, Marsha (Travis) Johnson of Hanover; a granddaughter, Tori (Quinten) Hayes and a great grandchild, Koben Hayes. Also surviving is her father in-law, Chester Flowers of Hanover; four sisters; five brothers; several nieces and nephews and her "very special friends", Becky and Dave Finckel of Newark.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her mother in-law, Edith Flowers.
The Flowers family wishes to give a very special thanks to Dr. Aruna Gowda and the entire Oncology staff of Licking Memorial Hospital for the wonderful care given to Glenda during her illness. Also, a very special thanks to the staff of Hospice of Central Ohio
for their loving care and support.
There will be no public calling hours or funeral service.
A private family graveside funeral service will be held at Hanover Cemetery with Chaplain Cory Campbell officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio
.