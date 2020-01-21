|
Glenda "Peachy" Newman
Heath - Glenda "Peachy" Newman, 52, passed away peacefully at her home on January 19, 2020, following a lengthy battle with brain cancer. In her final moments, she was surrounded by those who loved her most.
Glenda was born on April 27, 1967 in Georgia, and raised in Hebron, Ohio. She attended Lakewood Public School for all of her education.
Full of spunk and spice, her spirit never wavered during her battle. What Glenda loved most in this world was being a dedicated mother. She treasured every moment with her children, and especially enjoyed being a grandmother. She is described by her daughters as being strong, kind, selfless, and their best friend. Those who knew her, knew that she would never turn away a person in need of help. She showed her love by extending her helping hand to every person that she met. To know her was to love her, and to be loved by her in return.
A homebody at heart, Glenda could always be found in the comforts of her own space. She was a homemaker, and a very particular one at that. She always had a method to her madness, and her hands were rarely ever still. When she was not at home, she enjoyed spending time admiring nature and planting in her flowerbed with her daughters. Her favorite activities were to attend the extra-curricular activities of her daughters, including choir performances and sporting events, and to play with her beloved grandsons.
Glenda is preceded in death by her son, Patrick Newman. Left in her memory are her parents, Bill and Lola Noblick; her sister, Mandy (Chris) Spencer; her brother, Rusty Noblick; her daughters, Krystle Isenbarger, Makayla Slagle, Abigail Webster and Elizabeth Webster; her grandsons Patrick, Bentley and Jackson; her several treasured nieces and nephews; and her beloved, Wyatt Renner.
Friends and family are invited to join in the celebration of Glenda's life from 10 A.M. - 12 Noon, Friday, January 24, 2020, at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon with Pastor Troy Kahler as celebrant. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery.
To share your memory of Glenda or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020