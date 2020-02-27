|
Glenn A. "Terry" White
Granville - A graveside service celebrating the life of Glenn A. "Terry" White, 76, of Granville, will be held at 10:00 A.M. March 9, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville with Rev. John Girard as celebrant.
Terry passed away February 24, 2020 at his home. He was born in Newark, Ohio to the late Elizabeth and Lieutenant Glenn A. White, who died serving his country in World War II.
A 1962 graduate of Granville High School, Terry graduated from DePauw University where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. He studied at the University of Freiberg, in Germany, and the London School of Economics, in England, before graduating from George Washington University, School of Law, Washington, DC, where he was a member of the Order of the Coif.
Admitted to practice law in 1969, Terry began his career with Morrow, Gordon, and Byrd in Newark, Ohio. He would also earn the privilege to practice law before the U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Ohio, and the U.S. Tax Court. He enjoyed a career that spanned 51 years and included memberships in the Licking County Bar Association where he was past president, The Columbus Bar Association, Ohio State Bar Association, American Bar Association, and The Ohio Association of Civil Trial Attorneys.
Terry took pride in the Granville community and his six generation family history. He was an outstanding athlete, four year letterman, and High School All-American in football, basketball, and baseball. In 1961, the U.P.I. voted him First Team All-Ohio in basketball. These accolades helped to elect Terry into the inaugural class of the Granville High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 1987. Civically, Terry was a charter member and treasurer of the Granville Foundation, served 35 years as clerk and treasurer of the Granville Public Library, was on the Township Board of Zoning Appeals from 1994-2008, a 12 year member, and nine year president of the Granville Board of Education, during which time Granville's present high school was built, and was a member of the Rotary Club of Granville, Granville Historical Society, and third generation member of First Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Frederica "Freddi"; children and their spouses, Jamison Glenn and Kami White of Baltimore, MD, and Sheridan White Spillman and Gregory of Austin, TX; grandchildren, Ashton Jamison White, and Sophia Elizabeth Spillman; cousins, Neal and Craig Zimmers, Elaine Johnson, Susie Stuart, James Stuart, and Sandra Kucha.
In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by the man who would become his inspiration and father, Carl A. Frazier; and brother, Gregory S. Frazier.
The family will receive friends, March 8, 2020 from 2-4 P.M. at McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home, 133 S. Prospect St., Granville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Granville Community Foundation, P.O. Box 321 Granville, OH 43023.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020