More Obituaries for Glenn Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Price


1953 - 2020
Glenn Price Obituary
Glenn Price

Granville - Glenn A. Price, 66 of Granville died Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center, operated by Hospice of Central Ohio. Mr. Price was born June 18, 1953 in Newark to the late Albert A. and Helen M. (Steen) Price.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 45 years, Wanda M. (Waller) Price, who he married May 9, 1975; a daughter Misty E. Price of Granville; a granddaughter, Alexandra Wells; great grandson, Gideon Wells; brothers, Leroy (Sharon) Price, Curtis Price, Jim Price, Christopher Price, Roger (Nancy) Price and John Price, all of Newark; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.

There will be no public services.

Vensil & Chute Funeral Home - Newark Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
