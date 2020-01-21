|
Glenna E. Ritchey
Utca - A funeral service for Glenna E. Ritchey, 99 of Utica, will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica with Fr. Daniel Olvera as celebrant. Burial will follow in South Lawn Cemetery.
Friends may call Friday, January 24, 2020, 11:00 am-1:00 pm at Law-Baker Funeral Home.
Glenna passed away January 20, 2020 at The Laurels of Heath. She was born August 22, 1920 in Henpeck to the late Bert W. and Verna W. (Colville) Evans.
Glenna was a loving and energetic wife and mother. She was a member of Church of Nativity Catholic Church in Utica, St. Vincent de Paul in Mt. Vernon and was part owner of Ritchey's Restaurant until it closed in 1998. She would get up at 4:30 am every morning, greet her usual people and flip those eggs to perfection. She must have served several hundred thousand eggs until her retirement at age 78. She resided at Oak Hill Manor and later went to Laurels of Heath.
Glenna and Jim loved to go dancing at the Pier and Crystal ballrooms at Buckeye Lake and taking their family on summer vacations to Cedar Point. She loved cheering at her children's' softball games and music performances. Glenna chaired the band booster's refreshment stand at football games and headed the fund drive for new band uniforms.
Glenna will be missed by her two daughters, Jacqueline (Charlie) Wells of Heath and Karen Ritchey of Long Beach, CA; sister, Kathleen Louie (Ed) Smith of Utica, grandson, Mitchell "Mitch" Gayheart of Columbus; nephews, Ronald (Virginia) Ritchey of Utica, Terry (Sandra) Evans of Newark, Brady (Sharon) Smith of Wooster, Bill (Sandra) Evans of Knoxville, TN, John (Julie) Evans of Naples, FL and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Ritchey: son, Samuel Ritchey; brothers, Wayne (Ruth) Evans, Dale (Wilma) Evans and Cyrene (Betty) Evans; niece Phyllis (Evans) Stull..
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bella Hospice, 110 Polaris Parkway, #302, Westerville, OH 43081.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020