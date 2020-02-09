|
|
Glenna Mae Thompson Spears
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Glenna Mae Thompson Spears, 71, of Newark will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home with Pastor Leon Brown as celebrant. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service.
Glenna passed away on February 8, 2020 at Altercare Newark South following a long illness from M.S. She was born on March 19, 1948 in Centerburg to the late George N. and Neva M. (Arbaugh) Thompson.
She was a graduate of The Seventh Day Adventist High School in Mt. Vernon and the Central Ohio Technical College with a degree in Nursing. She worked at Licking Memorial Hospital where she retired after 30+ years. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 701 Linnville Rd, Heath. She enjoyed travelling with her husband, Jerry. They visited several states and state parks.
She is survived by her sons, Stacey Aaron Spears and Bradley Spears both of Newark; step-sons, Jerry Spears and Mike Spears both of Newark; step-daughter, Christine Spears of Newark; brothers, George "Carl" Thompson of Thornville and Donald (Barbara) Thompson of Heath; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Spears; and brother, Ronald Thompson.
The family would like to thank Altercare Nursing Home and Hospice for the wonderful care she received
To sign an online guestbook please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020