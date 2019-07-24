Glenroy Brown



Heath - Glenroy D. Brown, 93, of Heath, died Friday, July 19, 2019 at his home. He was born November 21, 1925 in Columbus to the late Squire and Edith (Antle) Brown.



Glenroy was a proud U.S. Navy veteran and served during WWII. He worked at Sears for over 25 years in the service department. He enjoyed driving and traveling the country with his wife.



He is survived by two daughters, Glenna (Stephen) Schultz of Utica and Anita (Richard) Haines of Warsaw; one son, Charles (Diane) Brown of Walnut, CA; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Brown; son, Emery (Liz) Brown; and granddaughter, Heidi Schultz.



Memorial contributions may be made to Generations Hospice, 1435 A West Main St. Newark, OH 43055.



Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where the funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Anthony Payton officiating. Burial will follow the service in Newark Memorial Gardens where military honors will be presented by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.



Published in the Advocate on July 24, 2019