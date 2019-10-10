Services
Beck-Altmeyer Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
St Clairsville, OH 43950
(740) 695-0475
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beck-Altmeyer Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
St Clairsville, OH 43950
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Presbyterian Church
100 S. Marietta St.
St. Clarisville, OH
View Map
Resources






1930 - 2019
Gloria Pack Obituary
Gloria Pack

Heath - Gloria A. Pack, 89, of Heath passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Inn at Chapel Grove.

Gloria was born in 1930 in Rose Hill, VA to the late Ray and Flossie Maynard.

In the eyes of her children, she was a wonderful example of a great mother and homemaker, and her sense of humor always filled the room with laughter. She was a member of the Calvary Presbyterian Church in St. Clairsville. Gloria enjoyed playing tennis up to the age of 80. She loved her Republican Party as well as the beach on Sanibel Island, collecting shells.

Surviving are her daughters, Gloria "Bunni" and Rebecca Pack; son, Selwyn D. Pack; grandchildren, William, Zachary, Annie, and Charlotte (Ben) Ansley, and Jacob (Mary) Shumway; great grandchildren, Reece and Emma Markley, Rosemary and Alifair Shumway, and Callan Ansley; sister, Gaye Ballard; nephew, Stan Ballard; and niece, Gigi Dorsey.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by the love of her life for 51 years, Selwyn D. Pack, who died in 2002.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Gloria will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Marietta St., St. Clairsville, Ohio with celebrant Rev. Terry Lucrelli. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 P.M. at the Care Funeral & Cremation Specialists, formerly, Beck-Altmeyer Funeral Home, 204 W. Main St., in St. Clairsville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Young Life of Licking County, P.O. Box 90, Granville, OH 43023 or to Hospice of Central Ohio Foundation, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
