Grace Acord
Heath - Grace M. Acord, 85 of Heath, OH passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Acord was born December 13, 1934 in Crafton, PA to the late Elmer G. and Osceola (Loyer) McCune. She was a 1952 graduate of Frazeysburg High School and had worked as a secretary most of her career. She enjoyed sewing, baking, camping and vacations; she especially loved time at Daytona Beach.
Survivors include her husband of nearly 65 years, Gilbert Acord, who she married April 17, 1955; children, Dennis Acord, Janet (Andrew D.) Johnson, Jeffrey Acord, all of Newark, Donna (Jay) Conn of Nashport and Sondra (Michael) Zimmerman of Newark; a brother, Mac McCune; sisters, Jean Mortimer, Joyce Cochran, Martha Petty and Judy Cline; a half-brother, Robert Miller; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brothers, Andrew "Butch" McCune, Dickie McCune; and a half-brother, Elwood Rine.
A private family graveside service will be at Frazeysburg Cemetery with John Schouten officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice of Central Ohio where memorial contributions may be directed.
VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME - NEWARK CHAPEL has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020