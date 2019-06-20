Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
NEWARK - A funeral service for Grace Wilson, 97, of Newark, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor Paul Skaggs officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday prior to the service at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.

Grace passed away June 17, 2019, at the Chestnut House. She was born May 6, 1922, in Ironton, to the late Henry Hobert and Della (Collins) Salyer.

Grace retired after 35 years as a manager at Clark's Dining Room.

She is survived by her son, William (Barbara) Wilson of Newark; daughter, Judy Wilson Lehman of TN; sister, Nancy (Don) Clary of Newark; grandchildren, Brad (Diana) Lehman of TN, Brenda Lehman of TN, Trent (Whitney) Lehman of TN, Jeff Wilson of IL, and Jennifer Wilson of Columbus, and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Willard Wilson; son, Willard Donald "Buddy" Wilson; brothers, Claude, Clyde, Henry "Junior", Carl, Bob, and twins, Jim and John, and sisters, Elizabeth, Edna, Freda, and Ruth.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Licking County Humane Society.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on June 20, 2019
