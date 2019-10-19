|
Graydon Charles Sines
Newark - A family gathering to celebrate the life of Graydon Charles Sines, a United State Army Korean War Veteran, will be held in the reception hall of St. Leonard Catholic Church following the 5:30 P.M. Mass, Saturday, October 26, 2019. Private burial services with military honors will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at a later time.
Charles, a parishioner of St. Leonard Catholic Church, died at the Selma Markowitz Care Center of Hospice of Central Ohio on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. He was the son of Walter and Adaline (Cramer) Sines, born in Columbus, Ohio on January 15, 1930.
A graduate of Johnstown High School, Charles worked as a tool and die maker for Roper, Owens, and was retired from Resinoid. Charles embodied a kind and gentle spirit, and enjoyed the solitude he found while fishing and took great joy in introducing his grandchildren to the sport. He was a member of the Licking County Fly Fisherman's Club, and was a faithful supporter of Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc., which is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing.
Charles was also an avid snow-skier, skiing actively for over 40 years, retiring just 2 years ago.
Most important to Charles were his family and their children. He will be greatly missed by his three daughters, Anna Marie (Bill) Sikora, Cathy (Bob) Wright, and Beth Jeffries (Jack Pasco); 6 grandchildren, Bill (Dorothea) Sikora, Dave Sikora, Andrea (Phil) McLellan, Christopher (Jessica) Allen, Jared Jeffries, and Heath Jeffries; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Anne A. (Barsotti) Sines.
Memorials in Charles name can be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box, 430, Newark, Ohio 43058; or Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc., P.O. Box 695, LaPlata, MD 20646.
REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark is assisting the family with the arrangements. To share your memory of Charles or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019