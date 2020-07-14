1/1
Gregory A. Vickers Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory A. Vickers Sr.

Mount Vernon - Gregory A. Vickers Sr, age 63, of Mount Vernon, Ohio passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz unit- Hospice of Central Ohio in Newark, Ohio. He was born on March 31, 1957 in Charleston, West Virginia to the late Earl and Emily (Cook) Vickers.

Greg was a graduate of Mount Vernon High School and went on to work for the City of Mount Vernon in the Street Maintenance Department for over 30 years. For the last ten years he worked for Mount Vernon Overhead Door. He enjoyed NASCAR, Ohio State Football, and fishing with his good friend Ron, especially in Canada.

Greg is survived by his children, Gregory (Brandy) Vickers Jr, Staci (Chad) Meyers, and Rick Hankins; grandchildren, Sydney Vickers, Garrett and Emily Meyers, Elizabeth (Brandon) Seese, Billy and Adam Hankins; several great-grandchildren; a brother, Chris (Janie) Vickers; nephews, Jeff (Wendy) Vickers, Josh (Jen) Vickers; canine companion, Chloe and feline friends, Harley & Muffins.

Along with his parents, Greg is preceded in death by his wife of over 30 years, H. Diane Vickers.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

To view this obituary or leave the family a memory, visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Gregory A. Vickers Sr.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Dowds Chapel
201 Newark Road
Mount Vernon, OH 43050
(740) 393-1076
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder Funeral Homes, Dowds Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved