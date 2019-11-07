|
Gregory Smith
Newark - A memorial service celebrating the life of Gregory Brehm Smith, 71, of Newark, a will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, 2486 Newark Granville Rd., Newark with Bishop Mark Bergstrom as celebrant.
An U.S Army veteran, Greg died November 3, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center in Newark. He was born in Newark to the late John M. and Norma Jean Smith.
After returning home from the Army, Greg went to work in the family business, Newark Grange Insurance, and ran the Granville office for many years. He was later employed by Abercrombie and Fitch and Victoria's Secret in Columbus.
A member of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, Greg was a good man who enjoyed fishing and was a passionate Buckeyes and Browns fan.
Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Patricia; son, Jeff (Heidi) Smith; and grandchildren, Mary and Matthew.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family C/O McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home, P.O. Box 185, Granville, OH 43023. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019